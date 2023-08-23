News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Dacorum residents warned to be vigilant as police record increase in vehicle thefts

The police force is reminding residents of the best ways to keep their cars safe
By James Lowson
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

Police have reported an increase in vehicle thefts across Hertfordshire this summer.

Herefordshire Constabulary has warned residents to keep their vehicles safe after releasing new data showing more cars are being targeted by thieves.

Thefts of vehicles have increased by more than 11 per cent this year compared to the same period last year, the police force has announced.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

Dacorum was among the areas which has seen the biggest increase in vehicle thefts alongside Three Rivers and the East Herts area.

Crime Prevention Officer, Darren Cowell, said: “There’s been an increase in vehicle thefts this year. Keyless entry vehicles have been targeted by criminals using signal jacking devices, which can pick up the fob signal and use it to unlock and start vehicles. Using a signal blocking fob pouch or storing your fob in a metal box will help prevent theft of keyless vehicles. Also using a good quality steering wheel lock can be an effective deterrent.”

Read More
Chief Inspector celebrates 45 years with Hertfordshire Police

The police force has provided the following advice:

-Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

-When at home keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

-Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

-Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second hand car.

-Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

-Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

-Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

-Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible and this can also act as a deterrent.

-Look for car parks with a Secured Car Park sign which have recognised levels of security.

-Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

-Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.