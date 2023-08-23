Dacorum residents warned to be vigilant as police record increase in vehicle thefts

Police have reported an increase in vehicle thefts across Hertfordshire this summer.

Herefordshire Constabulary has warned residents to keep their vehicles safe after releasing new data showing more cars are being targeted by thieves.

Thefts of vehicles have increased by more than 11 per cent this year compared to the same period last year, the police force has announced.

Dacorum was among the areas which has seen the biggest increase in vehicle thefts alongside Three Rivers and the East Herts area.

Crime Prevention Officer, Darren Cowell, said: “There’s been an increase in vehicle thefts this year. Keyless entry vehicles have been targeted by criminals using signal jacking devices, which can pick up the fob signal and use it to unlock and start vehicles. Using a signal blocking fob pouch or storing your fob in a metal box will help prevent theft of keyless vehicles. Also using a good quality steering wheel lock can be an effective deterrent.”

The police force has provided the following advice:

-Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

-When at home keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

-Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

-Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second hand car.

-Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

-Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

-Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

-Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible and this can also act as a deterrent.

-Look for car parks with a Secured Car Park sign which have recognised levels of security.

-Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.