Police officers have seized an off-road bike yesterday (May 11) after reports it reports that it was being ridden illegally on open land in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers from Boxmoor and Chaulden’s Safer Neighbourhood Team had received several reports over recent weeks.

They were said to have acted fast when calls came in at around 4.40pm yesterday saying that a motorcyclist was causing a nuisance on Warners End playing field.

PCSO Daniel McManus said: “Over the last few weeks, police have had an increased number of calls about nuisance off-road bikes on the playing fields in Warners End, Hemel Hempstead.”