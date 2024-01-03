Police seize iPad believed to be stolen in Hemel Hempstead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers are hoping to return an iPad they seized which they believe was stolen in Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched an appeal today (3 January) to ask for the public’s help returning the iPad to its rightful owner.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The white iPad 2 has been recovered as potentially stolen property, by police officers in Hemel Hempstead. There is a picture of a woman with blonde hair, and earrings, wearing a white blouse on the device, the police force states.
Detective Constable Paul Sammons, who is investigating, said: “We are releasing this picture in the hope that we can find the rightful owner.
“If you recognise the features of the woman on the iPad or if you have lost one in suspicious circumstances, please contact me.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Sammons via email to [email protected].
Advertisement
Advertisement
Information can be reported to the police force online, via an online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting property reference B2/05460/23.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form.
Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV systems to join its watch service. Residents will be contacted if a crime takes place on their street. Residents can find out more online.