Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner announces decision to step down during May election

Mr Lloyd has been in the role for almost a decade

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner – one of the longest serving in the country - has decided to stand down at the upcoming general election.

David Lloyd will be standing down in May after being elected to the post when it was created in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016 and again 2021.

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and to be responsible for the totality of policing.

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd.

Ultimately, PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

Mr Lloyd was previously the chair of the Hertfordshire Police Authority and deputy leader of Hertfordshire County Council and has been continuously involved in police governance since 2005 – the longest in the country.

The new PCC will be elected in May when elections will be held across England and Wales. The PCC will be responsible for the overall policing strategy, producing a Police and Crime Plan, setting the force’s annual budget, and holding the chief constable to account.

Mr Lloyd said: “I have served three terms as Police and Crime Commissioner for the county and have thoroughly enjoyed the role and appreciated the wonderful support and friendship of my team. It has been the greatest privilege of my life representing the amazing people of Hertfordshire. However, one of the arts of leadership is to know when to hand the reins on to someone else. That time has come.

“I have been PCC for over a decade and in that time I have made many positive changes to policing and community safety in the county.

“Hertfordshire now has the largest number of officers in its history; hundreds more than when I first took office. Services for victims have also been transformed so that those who are affected by crime have one of the most comprehensive help and advice centres in the country.”