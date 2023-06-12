Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that the amount of crime reported in Hemel Hempstead town centre has significantly decreased since the launch of a new police operation.

Data from the police force shows the number of crimes reported in the town centre has declined by 72 per cent since a new operation started in November 2022.

Operation Cross was set up to specifically target criminals in the town centre.

Police officers have made 40 arrests since the operation began in November last year and of those, 34 have resulted in the suspect being charged and remanded.

Police checked official databases to uncover the three most targeted businesses in the town. Officers approached these stores: Boots, Wilko and Asda, to develop individual crime prevention plans.

They used a combination of both high-visibility and plain clothes patrols, and officers used their Stop and Search powers (Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984) to target individuals they suspected of committing shoplifting and drug offences. As a result, two people were found to be carrying knives and class A drugs were also seized.

In addition, they worked in collaboration with colleagues from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team and Operation Scorpion team – as well as town centre traders, Dacorum Borough Council and members of the public – to build up a picture of prolific offenders and their crime patterns. This enabled them to record more than 100 pieces of intelligence – some of which was used to support a search warrant application for a property in the town centre.

Officers forced entry to the building before seizing suspected stolen goods worth an estimated £150,000 and making several arrests. The investigation remains in progress and is now being led by detectives in the Dacorum Local Crime Unit.

PC Lucy Hodgson, who is leading the operation, said: “The motivation behind most shoplifting offences is to sell the stolen goods on to support an addiction, so it’s no surprise that these crimes are often directly linked to drug activity. During the operation, we have also dealt with numerous individuals in connection with the possession of weapons and drugs.”

Crimes can be reported to the police online here, or by speaking to an operator in the police’s Force Communications Room via its online web chat, or by calling 101.

PS James Watson added: “With chronic issues like this we often need to look at the bigger picture to make a tangible and long-term difference. In this case, we worked with traders to identify and arrest offenders as well as offer support and advice on how to prevent them from being targeted in the future. The reduction of reported offences can be directly attributed to the good working relationships we have built with partners.”

Residents can report crimes anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form.