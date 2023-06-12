A gang broke into a Hemel Hempstead home after smashing a nearby car up beforehand.

Last Monday (5 June) between 8.30pm and 9.30pm a property in Coleridge Crescent, Woodhall Farm, was broken into.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has classified the incident as aggravated burglary.

Witness reports state that a group of men smashed the windows of a home, as well as a neighbour’s car, before entering the property.

Once inside glass ornaments and a mounted TV were also smashed. No items were reported as stolen to the police.

Detective Constable Karen Jordan, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you see anything or witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time? Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Detective Constable Jordan can be contacted by email here.

Information can be reported online on Hertfordshire Police’s website here, or by contacting its Communications Room via the online web chat platform. Also residents can use the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/45082/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.