'Just Stop Oil action won’t stop – Government is naive' says journalist arrested filming Hertfordshire protests

“The Government stance is quite naive,” said journalist and filmmaker Rich Felgate, director of award-winning documentary Finite.

Rich has spent the much of the past decade documenting the climate protest movement – asking why these protesters do what they do, putting themselves at risk of arrest or harm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November last year, he was arrested filming Just Stop Oil protesters in their campaign of “civil resistance” on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Rich Felgate - who was arrested filming protests in Hertfordshire and on King Charles III's Coronation weekend

And he has said anti-protest crackdowns have not only led to “outrageous” journalist arrests, but they will also fail to end climate protests in Hertfordshire, London and beyond.

“I think for environmental protest, and from where I’m standing, it looks like the Government has made a choice trying to stop protesters by repressing them – rather than trying to redress the issues they are protesting about,” Rich said.

“It’s quite arrogant they think it’s possible to carry on as normal when we’re teetering on the edge of catastrophe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Because of that threat of catastrophe, the protests aren’t going to stop.

Herts PCC David Lloyd

“From my view into the movement, these people see this as life or death – it’s too serious for these people to stop.

“For them, being arrested or going to prison doesn’t compare with the gravity of the situation.”

Over a the course of a few months, Rich’s arrest and the M25 protests became an important moment in the creation of a new law – the Public Order Act.

Autumn: the Hertfordshire arrests

Herts Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rich Felgate was arrested filming protesters from a bridge over the M25 on November 8, 2022.

He was one of four arrested in the county that week.

He was taken to Stevenage Police Station and held for 13 hours.

The UK Press Card, which Rich has, should protect his right to report or film the scene of an incident, according to the College of Policing.

Police have no power or moral responsibility to stop filming or photography, guidelines add.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herts police chief Charlie Hall later apologised for his officers’ overreach, admitting the arrests “were not justified”.

He said his officers had not acted “maliciously” or in a “deliberately disproportionate” way.

At the time, the Public Order Bill was going through the motions in the Houses of Parliament.

MPs were urging the Home Secretary to take action against disruptive protesters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On the M25 not far from my constituency, Just Stop Oil protesters have been climbing gantries,” said Conservative MP for Guildford Angela Richardson on November 8.

“My constituents are concerned about having their journeys disrupted as they go about their business.

“They want the Home Secretary to be providing our police with the powers they need to ensure that the protesters who have chosen to sit on motorway gantries can be removed swiftly and the roads reopened.”

Rich told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I was filming the protests on the M25 from a public position, on a footbridge over the motorway with a view of someone climbing up the gantry.

“I wasn’t protesting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was doing my work as a documentary filmmaker, but the fact police arrested me and the photographer I was with – it wasn’t a mix-up on the ground.

“It was direction from above to arrest anyone in the vicinity who was aware of the protest.

“Considering all the media coverage with Just Stop Oil, how many journalists are there on the ground documenting the protests, the police would have been well aware they would be dealing with media on the grounds as well.

“I think it’s not a conspiracy theory there was an attempt to neutralise the protests by taking away media coverage.”

Rich added: “That was, in one word, outrageous.”

Winter: Public Order Bill

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arresting four journalists, Rich along with photographer Tom Bowles, photojournalist Ben Cawthra and LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch, did not go unnoticed in Parliament.

Crossbencher and former Express editor Baroness Boycott suggested swapping the names of the Hertfordshire journalists with Ed Lawrence – the BBC camera operator who was arrested in China the same month – and “the M25 in Hertfordshire” with “Shanghai”.

“And another world,” she said.

“I cannot believe, as a former newspaper editor, that I would now have to think that it might be more dangerous to send a journalist to Trafalgar Square than to Tahrir Square [Egypt].”

The Lords’ intervention meant the Public Order Bill, as it was then, featured a clause to prevent police from using their powers to stop a person observing or reporting on protest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lords also debated how practical new laws are – such as the new offence of “locking on” and new powers to stop and search members of the public without suspicion.

“We’re told the law’s important to protect the public from inconvenience, but the law is so wide-ranging, it can protect the government and large corporations from dissenting voices,” said Rich.

“It gives police wide-ranging powers to search people without suspicion.

“It becomes an offence to carry anything you might use to lock on, so if someone cycles to a protest, they could be stopped by police and arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Locking on isn’t a minor thing now – it’s a serious offence which could carry a prison sentence.

“It’s so vague that linking arms at a protest could qualify.

“It’s really the people that benefit from this are the stakeholders of businesses, as usual, much more than the public.”

Spring: the Act

The Public Order Act 2023 became law in early May, 2023.

The following weekend, King Charles III’s Coronation, Rich was arrested again – this time by the Metropolitan Police in London while filming another Just Stop Oil protester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said police on the ground questioned whether they should arrest a press card holder who was filming for a documentary, but the final order “came down from above”.

He said: “I was intending to film what they said was going to be a small, non-disruptive protest on the sidelines of the Coronation route.

“The protesters had Just Stop Oil T-shirts and some small banners, waiting to unfurl them when the Coronation got going.

“Before they could even do that, I and four protesters were surrounded by police.”

Rich was held by police for 18 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For journalism more widely, I think it shows how far-reaching these laws are,” he added.

“Because they’re so sweeping, people associated with the group who ‘might’ be suspicious can be wrapped up in this vague conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.”

The case again reached Parliament, when Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans, Daisy Cooper, said: “Among those arrested on Saturday was Rich Felgate, a documentary filmmaker, who identified himself as a journalist.

“He claims that a police officer ripped off his press credentials, and that he was then arrested and detained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Minister will know that Rich was one of four journalists and filmmakers who were arrested and detained in or near my constituency in Hertfordshire last November.

“It is incomprehensible to me that after the outcry last November, police forces can keep getting the basics wrong when it comes to protecting the freedom of the press and the right of journalists to do their jobs.”

Minister for Policing Chris Philp defended the law.

“The new Public Order Act contains a section specifically to protect journalistic freedom,” the Croydon South MP said.

“Of course, that came after the incident in Hertfordshire. If there are particular individual cases where the new law is not being applied, there are complaints mechanisms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But this House, supported by the Government, has legislated specifically to protect journalistic freedoms.”

As part of the same debate, Mr Philp added: “No, the legislation does not in any way criminalise or prevent protest.

“We see protests happening on a daily basis, including on Saturday.

“The legislation enables the police to prevent disruption.”

David Lloyd, Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, has also defended the new law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I fully support the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest.

“This needs to be balanced against the tactics used by a small minority of protesters who have caused a disproportionate impact on the majority of people trying to go about their everyday lives.

“The measures in the Public Order Act will improve the police’s ability to manage such protests and take a proactive approach to prevent such disruption happening in the first place.