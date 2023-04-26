News you can trust since 1858
Police plead for witness to come forward after woman sustained life-changing injuries in Hemel collision

New information has recently come to light related to the major crash

By James Lowson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST

Police in Hertfordshire have re-launched their appeal for information regarding a major crash in Hemel Hempstead which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Hertfordshire Constabulary states that new information has come to light in connection to last year’s incident.

A specific witness has been identified by the authorities who they hope will come forward to help with ongoing enquiries.

At around 10am on Wednesday 5 October 2022, a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the lower tier car park near the main entrance at the Hemel Hempstead Hospital, on Hillfield Road.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, sustained life changing injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigator Lisa Brown from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries to establish the circumstances around what happened and new information has recently come to light, suggesting that a member of the public may have witnessed the incident. It is believed they may have then entered the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

“We’d really like to identify and speak with this person as part of our investigation. I appreciate some time has passed since the incident happened but hopefully this person will remember what happened. If this was you, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact me directly at [email protected]

Information can be reported to the police online here, or by contacting Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Force Communications Room via its online web chat service here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1993/23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via here.