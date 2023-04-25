News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
58 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Hertfordshire Police made fewer drugs seizures last year new statistics reveal

Drug harm and death remains high across the country claim experts

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

Hertfordshire Police made fewer drugs seizures last year new statistics reveal.

Release, the national centre for drugs expertise, said the Government's figures on drug seizures show the "futility of their efforts" as drug harm and death remains high.

The Home Office figures show there were 3,886 total drug seizures by Hertfordshire Constabulary in the year to March 2022 – down from 4,614 in 2021.

Drugs stock image. Photo: PADrugs stock image. Photo: PA
Drugs stock image. Photo: PA
Most Popular

A significant amount of the drugs seized in the area last year were cannabis plants (17,171 plants) and herbal cannabis (141kg).

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the Government will continue to back police and Border Force to use every available power to stop drugs from entering the country.

He added the figures show how effective the Government's approach has been as they "continue to go after the criminals who blight so many communities and destroy lives with these harmful substances".

Nationally, 189,000 drug seizures were carried out last year. It was a fall of 14% from 220,000 seizures in 2021.

The figures also show a significant increase in the amount of cocaine seized by police and Border Force last year from over 11,000kg in 2021 to nearly 19,000kg last year.

In addition, the amount of ketamine confiscated rose nearly ten-fold from 187kg to 1,837kg respectively.

The Home Office said this stark increase was the product of more high-quantity seizures.

Niamh Eastwood, Release's executive director, said the Home Office's annual figures on drug seizures shows how futile their efforts are in stopping the illegal drug market.

In Hertfordshire, 6.8kg of cocaine was confiscated last year. No ketamine was seized.

Forces in London (22%) and in the East of England (12%) seized the highest amount. After them, Border Forces seized 11% of drugs confiscated nationally.

Steve Dann, Border Force chief operating officer said: "These seizures send a clear message to anyone prepared to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed to tackle often violent and exploitative drug supply chains.

"Border Force Officers involved in these seizures can be proud of their work in stopping these dangerous drugs from entering our communities."