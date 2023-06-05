Police launch fresh appeal after man knocked out at service station near Hemel

Hertfordshire Constabulary has relaunched its appeal asking for witnesses in connection to an assault at a service station near Hemel Hempstead.

A man was knocked unconscious following an argument involving three motorists in South Mimms.

The incident occurred at Bignalls Corner, on the roundabout leading to the entrance of the services, sometime between 4-4.30pm on Monday 24 April.

Witnesses saw two men arguing, they were the drivers of a white Peugeot Partner van and another white van.

A third man, who was driving a blue, 20-plate Ford Transit van, got involved. It is alleged that the third man assaulted the driver of the Peugeot, temporarily knocking him out.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 20s, of slim build.

PC Laura McLaughlin, said: “We have been making extensive enquiries around the vehicles to try and trace those involved and to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“These enquiries are continuing at this time and we’re now appealing for witnesses to come forward as we progress the investigation.

“I appreciate the incident occurred a while ago now, but if you witnessed it, or the events leading up to it, we’d still like to hear from you.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the area. If you can help, please contact us. Thank you.”

PC McLaughlin can be reached via email here.

Information can also be reported online, via an online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/33599/23.