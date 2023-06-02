Hemel Hempstead woman reported missing by Hertfordshire Police was last seen on Wednesday
Police have launched an appeal to help find Muyibatu
A woman from Hemel Hempstead has been reported missing by Hertfordshire Constabulary.
Today (2 June), the police have launched an appeal to help find Muyibatu, 52, from Felden in Hemel Hempstead.
She was last seen on Wednesday (31 May).
A police force spokesman said: “Please call 101 with information or 999 if you are with her now.”