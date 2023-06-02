News you can trust since 1858
Hemel Hempstead woman reported missing by Hertfordshire Police was last seen on Wednesday

Police have launched an appeal to help find Muyibatu
By James Lowson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

A woman from Hemel Hempstead has been reported missing by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Today (2 June), the police have launched an appeal to help find Muyibatu, 52, from Felden in Hemel Hempstead.

She was last seen on Wednesday (31 May).

A police force spokesman said: “Please call 101 with information or 999 if you are with her now.”

Muyibatu, 52, from Felden in Hemel HempsteadMuyibatu, 52, from Felden in Hemel Hempstead
