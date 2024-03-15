Police issue urgent warning after dangerous substances discovered in Herts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an urgent warning to residents in response to incidents of people taking dangerous substances in Hertfordshire.

Police believe a potentially hazardous batch of class A drugs are being supplied in Hertfordshire, across the UK, and in Hertfordshire, people have suffered medical episodes after taking synthetic opioids, they thought were heroin.

Police intelligence has found that the hazardous opioids are being supplied to drug users across the UK. Hertfordshire police warn that taking the substance could lead to an overdose, cardiac arrest or death.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has learned of several people who have suffered medical episodes after taking suspected synthetic opioids in the county. The force is vowing to minimise the availability of these substances.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, who leads on Serious and Organised Crime for Hertfordshire, said: “While we would never condone the use of illegal substances, we are realistic and understand that people do suffer with addictions, so it is our duty to warn them that there could be a dangerous substance in the drugs they are taking.

“Keeping people in Hertfordshire safe from harm is paramount to our role as the police. This means issuing this warning so people are able to make an informed choice and exercise caution. It’s important to note that we are seeing this issue across the country, and it’s not something that’s isolated to Hertfordshire.”

Last year, Sky News reported that synthetic opioids can be up to 300 times more dangerous than heroin. Reporting from the national broadcaster claimed that versions of the opioid were first discovered in the UK three years ago, and traces of them have been found in other legal and illegal products.