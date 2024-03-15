Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Hemel Hempstead was among the 22 people arrested during a week of action targeting drug crime throughout Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, accused of supplying cannabis and cocaine.

The force carried out a number of operations between 4 and 10 March, as part of a wider week of action which was planned throughout England.

Police in Hertfordshire obtained warrants to search homes in Bishop’s Stortford, Borehamwood, Hemel Hempstead, Hertford, Hitchin, Stevenage, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, Watford and Luton. One of the 22 people arrested, has been charged by the police, and remanded into custody.

Zaheen Hasib, aged 26, of Old Bedford Road, Luton, was arrested and then charged for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Also, the police announced that more than £6,000 in cash, class A and class B drugs with a street value of more than £30,000, pepper spray and large knives were seized.

Hertfordshire Constabulary released the following information about those arrested:

A 19-year-old man from Watford for suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).

A 47-year-old man, from South West London, on suspicion of being concerned in supplying Class A drugs (crack cocaine), taking a vehicle without consent and driving with no insurance.

A 23-year-old man, from Hemel Hempstead, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A & B drugs (cocaine & cannabis).

A 52-year-old woman, from Watford, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis).

A 29-year-old man from Stevenage, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin & crack cocaine).

A 21-year-old man from Hatfield, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin & crack cocaine).

A 22-year-old man from Hertford, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin).

A 42-year-old woman from Hatfield, on suspicion of importation of Class B drugs (cannabis).

A 19-year-old man from Watford, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin).

A 39-year-old man from Bishop’s Stortford, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

A 43-year-old woman from Bishop’s Stortford, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

A 44-year-old man from East London, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

A 31-year-old man from Borehamwood, on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A 31-year-old man from South West London, on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A 26-year-old man from South East London, on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A 23-year-old man from South East London, on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A 18-year-old man from South East London, on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A 15-year-old boy from Rickmansworth, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (MDMA) and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 23-year-old man from Watford, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis) and possession of offensive weapon (pepper spray).

A 35-year-old man from Enfield, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine).

A 22-year-old man from East London, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (ketamine).

All were released on bail whilst investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Jon Leak, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest week of action is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in the county. The operations involved several teams across the force, working with our partners to target county lines drug dealing in Hertfordshire and their support has been crucial during these operations.

“During the week we targeted several gangs from outside of the county who were cuckooing addresses in our communities, making some significant arrests, seizing drugs, cash and weapons in the process. We will continue to take a very proactive approach, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies to make it difficult for these crime groups to operate in our towns, identifying new gangs and targeting them early before they get a foothold and serious offences can occur.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary asks anyone with information on drug dealing or gang related crime to get in touch via the non-emergency number 101 or to report information online.