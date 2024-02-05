News you can trust since 1858
Police investigation launched in Hertfordshire after officer's trousers are allegedly put up for sale online

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a statement on the matter
By Will Durrant, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Police trousers have been spotted on Vinted, an online marketplace for buying and selling clothes, sparking a Hertfordshire Constabulary investigation.

A statement on the force’s website alleges Inspector Owen Hurley took payment for the trousers.

According to the statement, the officer’s behaviour may amount to “gross misconduct – breaching the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities”.

Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRSHertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS
It adds: “The circumstances are that a member of the public contacted police on 29 July, 2023, stating there were police uniform trousers for sale on Vinted.”

A hearing is due to take place at the Hertfordshire Constabulary headquarters in Welwyn Garden City tomorrow (6 February).