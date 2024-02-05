Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police trousers have been spotted on Vinted, an online marketplace for buying and selling clothes, sparking a Hertfordshire Constabulary investigation.

A statement on the force’s website alleges Inspector Owen Hurley took payment for the trousers.

According to the statement, the officer’s behaviour may amount to “gross misconduct – breaching the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities”.

Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

It adds: “The circumstances are that a member of the public contacted police on 29 July, 2023, stating there were police uniform trousers for sale on Vinted.”