Police investigation launched in Hertfordshire after officer's trousers are allegedly put up for sale online
Police trousers have been spotted on Vinted, an online marketplace for buying and selling clothes, sparking a Hertfordshire Constabulary investigation.
A statement on the force’s website alleges Inspector Owen Hurley took payment for the trousers.
According to the statement, the officer’s behaviour may amount to “gross misconduct – breaching the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities”.
It adds: “The circumstances are that a member of the public contacted police on 29 July, 2023, stating there were police uniform trousers for sale on Vinted.”
A hearing is due to take place at the Hertfordshire Constabulary headquarters in Welwyn Garden City tomorrow (6 February).