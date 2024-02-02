Passenger steals vehicle after dragging driver out of the car in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man alleges that another man dragged him out of his car and then drove away with it in Hemel Hempstead.

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident which took place in Paston Road in the early hours of Saturday morning on 13 January.

David Payne, 40, from Waveney in Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with robbery, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

A man claims he was robbed by another individual he was offering a lift to on 13 January. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the vehicle was recovered by officers on the same date.