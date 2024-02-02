Passenger steals vehicle after dragging driver out of the car in Hemel Hempstead
A man alleges that another man dragged him out of his car and then drove away with it in Hemel Hempstead.
One arrest has been made in connection to the incident which took place in Paston Road in the early hours of Saturday morning on 13 January.
David Payne, 40, from Waveney in Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with robbery, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Following an investigation the police have also confirmed Payne’s arrest. He was formally charged on 31 January and will remain in police custody until 4 March when his case will be heard at St Albans Crown Court. He appeared before magistrates today (2 February) in Hatfield.