Police hunt trio who mugged teenage boy of his mobile phone in Hemel Hempstead

He was punched and had his phone taken in a park

Police are searching for the boys who mugged a 12-year-old in a Hemel Hempstead park.

Between 2pm and 2.20pm on Tuesday 24 October a teenage boy was mugged by three boys in the park next to Woodhall Farm.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that the victim was approached by three boys who were approximately 13 years old who blocked his pathway.

Police believe the three offenders were around 13 years old

They punched the victim in the head and took his mobile phone, they were seen running towards Redbourn Road.

Detective Constable Leanne Hallowday said: “I am asking for anyone in the area to think back to the day, whether they remember anyone acting suspicious in that location or if they remember seeing the boys running away from the park.

“I also want people to check their CCTV and door bell footage to see whether they have captured anything. Anyone with information, please contact me via [email protected].”

Information can be reported to the police force online, including using its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/ 85031/23. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.