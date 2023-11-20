Security to be increased at Herts recycling centres after dozens of break-ins

Security at all sites will be significantly improved, councillors say

Round-the-clock surveillance is being installed at Hertfordshire County Council’s network of recycling centres to cut down on theft and vandalism.

Thirty-eight break-ins have been recorded at the county’s recycling centres in less than two years – with thieves targeting metals, batteries, electrical items and even stealing a skip.

But from December CCTV at the sites will be connected to a central 24-hour control room.

Anyone caught on the sites will be warned using a tannoy – and, if necessary, the police will be called.

The increased measures were highlighted at a meeting of the council’s environment panel on Tuesday (14 November).

Recycling centre service team leader Andrew McGinn told councillors: “In December this year security at all sites will be significantly improved – addressing the issue of intruders stealing valuable recyclables and assets and causing damage to property.

“Existing CCTV systems at all sites will be connected to a contracted monitoring company, who will immediately respond to the presence of unauthorised persons on site whilst the site is closed.

“They will do this by issuing a verbal warning through a tannoy system and ultimately calling the police to attend.”

Following the meeting a spokesperson for the county council told the Local Democracy Service (LDS) that the 24-hour surveillance was one of a number of measures that were being introduced at the centres.

“Since the start of 2022, Hertfordshire recycling centres have suffered 38 separate break-ins,” said the spokesperson.

“Typically, the thieves target metals, batteries and electrical items, with some organised criminals even stealing the skips used to store waste.

“These thefts have a material cost to the council in terms of lost revenue, as well as thousands of pounds to replace stolen or broken items.