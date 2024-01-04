Police helicopter takes to skies above Hemel Hempstead to assist car chase after suspected burglary in Aston Clinton

Two arrests have been made in connection to the incident

Police deployed a helicopter in pursuit of a suspect in Hemel Hempstead, who was driving a vehicle linked to a burglary in Aston Clinton.

Police officers in Hertfordshire spotted a vehicle at around 12.30pm yesterday that was linked to a suspected theft in Bucks.

Officers first identified the car in Kingshill Way and pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to stop on Kings Road. It became involved in a collision with multiple other vehicles by Cuttsfield Terrace. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed some of the parties involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police helicopter

The driver fled the scene on foot and Hertfordshire Constabulary responded by deploying a helicopter to help with its search. The force has confirmed the driver, a 23-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, was found and arrested.

He was held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving in accordance with a licence and testing positive for cannabis.