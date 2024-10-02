Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New police intelligence suggests that the road altercation in Hemel Hempstead, which left a man with a fractured cheekbone, may have been filmed.

This morning (2 October), Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a fresh appeal asking a specific witness to help with its enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal is linked to an out-of-hand altercation which took place between 1.40pm and 1.50pm on 21 September and involved drivers of a black Volvo XC90 and a Silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were moving along the Link Road from Leighton Buzzard Road, in the direction of Redbourn Road.

Police

Hertfordshire Constabulary police officers have been told that the driver of the Black Volvo XC90 was continually brake checking the other driver. Brake checking is described as the act when one driver hits the brakes quickly to force the driver of the vehicle behind to slam theirs too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the two vehicles reached the two Shenley Road junctions, near to the Mellings, the black Volvo stopped in front of the silver Vauxhall Corsa.

It has been claimed that the male driver of the Volvo then approached the driver of the Corsa and assaulted him. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the attack left the victim with a fractured cheek bone.

Another man stepped in to stop the assault and at this point a second offender is believed to have got out of the Volvo XC90 and got involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Jake Smith said: “Since our initial appeal to the public last week, we have received further information that a man was seen filming the incident on his mobile phone. It is likely that he will have captured evidence that will be vital to our investigation.

“If you are this individual, or know who he is, please get in touch as we would like to see the footage.”

Anyone else who saw the incident or was driving in the area and has dash cam footage is also encouraged to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are asked to contact the detective via email. Information can also be reported to the police force online, or via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/79277/24.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.