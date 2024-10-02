Police believe Hemel Hempstead road rage incident which left man with fractured cheekbone may have been filmed
This morning (2 October), Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a fresh appeal asking a specific witness to help with its enquiries.
The appeal is linked to an out-of-hand altercation which took place between 1.40pm and 1.50pm on 21 September and involved drivers of a black Volvo XC90 and a Silver Vauxhall Corsa.
They were moving along the Link Road from Leighton Buzzard Road, in the direction of Redbourn Road.
Hertfordshire Constabulary police officers have been told that the driver of the Black Volvo XC90 was continually brake checking the other driver. Brake checking is described as the act when one driver hits the brakes quickly to force the driver of the vehicle behind to slam theirs too.
When the two vehicles reached the two Shenley Road junctions, near to the Mellings, the black Volvo stopped in front of the silver Vauxhall Corsa.
It has been claimed that the male driver of the Volvo then approached the driver of the Corsa and assaulted him. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the attack left the victim with a fractured cheek bone.
Another man stepped in to stop the assault and at this point a second offender is believed to have got out of the Volvo XC90 and got involved.
Investigating officer PC Jake Smith said: “Since our initial appeal to the public last week, we have received further information that a man was seen filming the incident on his mobile phone. It is likely that he will have captured evidence that will be vital to our investigation.
“If you are this individual, or know who he is, please get in touch as we would like to see the footage.”
Anyone else who saw the incident or was driving in the area and has dash cam footage is also encouraged to get in touch.
They are asked to contact the detective via email. Information can also be reported to the police force online, or via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/79277/24.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.