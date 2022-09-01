Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are investigating a burglary in Hemel Hempstead in August and are trying to trace a woman who they believe may have seen the offender leaving the scene.

On August 19, between 12.45pm and 1.15pm, keys to a white Ford Transit van were taken from inside a property on Briery Way.

The van, which contained thousands of pounds worth of tools, was taken from outside.

Did you see anything?

So far, enquiries in the area have found that a woman was walking past the address at the time and could have seen the person driving off in the vehicle.

The woman was described as having dark hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Investigating officers are eager to trace this woman, as she may have vital information to assist in identifying the suspect.

If you believe this may have been you, please get in touch with the police.

Hertfordshire Police officers would also like to hear from anyone else who may have information which could help enquiries.