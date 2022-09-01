Police appeal to trace witness after van and thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen in Hemel Hempstead
Hertfordshire Police say that they want to speak to a woman who may have seen the offender
Officers are investigating a burglary in Hemel Hempstead in August and are trying to trace a woman who they believe may have seen the offender leaving the scene.
On August 19, between 12.45pm and 1.15pm, keys to a white Ford Transit van were taken from inside a property on Briery Way.
The van, which contained thousands of pounds worth of tools, was taken from outside.
Most Popular
-
1
Man dies at Hemel Hempstead Railway Station
-
2
Dacorum riders mark third anniversary of Harry Dunn's death with convoy outside US embassy
-
3
Road closures: four for Dacorum drivers this week
-
4
Police appeal to trace witness after van and thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen in Hemel Hempstead
-
5
Two arrested on suspicion of blackmail as police investigate ‘unexpected’ death of Hemel man
So far, enquiries in the area have found that a woman was walking past the address at the time and could have seen the person driving off in the vehicle.
Read More
The woman was described as having dark hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing.
Investigating officers are eager to trace this woman, as she may have vital information to assist in identifying the suspect.
If you believe this may have been you, please get in touch with the police.
Hertfordshire Police officers would also like to hear from anyone else who may have information which could help enquiries.
People can report information via this link or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/67048/22.