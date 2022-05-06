Hertfordshire Police asking the pubic for information after a woman was assaulted in Hemel Hempstead.

The assault happened in the underpass underneath Washington Avenue, near Grove Hill Community Centre, at around 9pm on April 27.

It was reported that a lone woman was approached in the underpass by three men who were dressed in black.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RE teacher from Northamptonshire is to appear at court on Monday for possessing indecent images of children.

The men verbally threatened her and went on to physically assaulted.

The woman was left with cuts and bruises on her face, hands and arms after the assault.

Police have also said that a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has released on police bail while their enquiries continue.

Investigating PC Tilly Andrews said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and we are continuing to support her at this time. We’re currently treating this as an isolated incident involving parties who are believed to be connected to each other.”

She added: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we’re appealing for anyone with information about the incident to please come forward. Did you see three males in the area around the time? Have you captured anything of note on a dash cam or CCTV system? Any information at all could greatly assist our investigation.””

PC Andrews has asked anyone with information to email her directly at [email protected]