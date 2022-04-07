Hertfordshire Police have appealed to the public for any information, witness or footage that could help following an anti-social driving incident in Hemel Hempstead.

A dark coloured BMW reportedly was seen stopping traffic and mounting the pavement on London Road near Pets at Home around 2pm on Friday (April 1).

Detective Constable Paul Sammons said: “This kind of behaviour is extremely dangerous and could have led to someone becoming seriously hurt. Our enquiries are continuing at this time.”

He added: “As part of our investigations into the incident, I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or was driving by and has dash cam footage from the area between 1.55pm and 2.15pm. Any piece of information could prove vital to our enquiries.”