Hertfordshire Police are reaching out to the public in the hope of recruiting Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) in the area.

These officers are part of the county’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams, which works to improve the lives’ of residents and make their area safer by tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

The force has explained that these paid jobs would be shift work, which would include working some weekends and evenings but there would be opportunities for part-time and flexible roles.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police hope to recruit new Police Community Support Officers in the area.

Hertfordshire’s serving PCSOs include former cabin crew, customer service staff and retail workers.

Superintendent for Workforce Development, Ruth Dodsworth said: “There are a whole host of reasons why the role of a Police Community Support Officer is attractive. Many people have had a career elsewhere and want a role which has a direct impact on the community. You may have built up life skills and experiences, which could be a great advantage to the role.

She added: “It’s a very unique role that our PCSOs say is challenging, but incredibly rewarding.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd said: “PCSOs are a vital part of our policing family. They form strong links with the communities in which they serve and the public often tell me what a vital duty they perform. It is a great and varied career open to those who want to make a real difference.”

To become a PSCO, the initial training takes seven weeks.