Police appeal after assault in Berkhamsted left victim needing potentially life-changing surgery

Police are re-appealing for witnesses after a man needed potentially life-changing surgery following a fight in Berkhamsted.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and had to have extensive surgery after the fight, which took place just before 9pm in the rear car park of Berkhamsted Sports Centre of Douglas Gardens, on Saturday, April 2.

The assault happened after the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of men following a boxing event in the town – and was punched in the mouth.

Detective Constable Karen Jordan, who is investigating, said: “The incident occurred following a boxing event at the location, so there were a lot of people at the venue at the time. We are hoping that someone may have seen the assault or may have other information which will help our

investigation. If you were in the area at the time and saw the incident, or the events prior to it, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email DC Jordan directly at [email protected]

You can also report information online, via web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26177/22.