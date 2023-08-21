Police announce the biggest issues affecting residents in Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released the findings from its consultations with residents.

Conversations between residents and members of the force’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) have helped identify actions the police can take to improve the lives of people in Dacorum.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed its local policing priorities for August to December.

Tackling anti-social behaviour and nuisance drivers were the two most commonly raised issues by residents.

Hertfordshire Police monitor feedback and issues raised by members of the public via the community voice platform ‘echo’. These comments are combined with analysis of local data, to form the force’s priorities.

An increased police presence will be seen at areas where problems have been identified, Hertfordshire Constabulary says both constables and support officers will be patrolling the mentioned neighbourhoods.

The following issues have been raised by residents:

Berkhamsted and Tring

-Reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour in Pheasant Close and Dorset Close in Berkhamsted, and Station Road in Tring.

Hemel Hempstead North Rural, West and central

-Tackle nuisance and anti-social driving in Gadebridge Park.

-Tackle anti-social behaviour within Hemel Hempstead town centre.

Hemel Hempstead East

-Tackle anti-social driving in the People building estate on Maylands Avenue. Reports of cars drifting in the unused car parks, causing damage and noise nuisance to local residents.

-Tackle anti-social behaviour in the Swallowfields estate and surrounding areas, including Ringlet Road, Admiral Avenue, Peacock Court and Three Cherry Trees Lane.

-Tackle youth related anti-social behaviour in Henry Wells Square, which is affecting residents and local businesses.

Hemel South and Kings Langley

-Tackle anti-social behaviour at Bennetts End shops, including the Coronation Field area.

-Tackle anti-social behaviour, nuisance motorbike riding and drug use at Apsley Marina.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jeff Scott said: “Feedback from members of the public is vital, to ensure that local policing resources are focusing on the issues that matter most. I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views with us.

“These are local priorities, suggested directly by the community, but officers will still be out and about responding to any other issues and concerns as usual, supported by response teams and specialist units.”