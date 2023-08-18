Detectives release images of jewellery stolen in Berkhamsted burglary as investigation continues

Detectives investigating a burglary in Berkhamsted are releasing images of some of the stolen items as part of their continuing enquiries.

The incident occurred between 11.45am and 3.15pm on Saturday 5 August, when it is reported that entry was gained to a property on North Road and numerous items of jewellery were stolen.

Detective Constable Carina NG, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage to please come forward.

Herts Police have released these images of items stolen in the Berkhamsted burglary

“We’re now in a position to release images of some of the stolen items, in the hope that someone might recognise them. Have you seen them advertised for sale recently, or do you recognise the items pictured?

“If you have any information at all which might help, please get in touch by emailing me at [email protected].”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62894/23.