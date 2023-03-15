Police alerted to altercation involving man and woman outside Hemel gym

An altercation which took place outside a gym in Hemel Hempstead has been reported to the police.

A man and woman clashed in the car park by Everyone Active on Park Road yesterday (14 March).

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary the altercation happened between 10.57am and 11.10am.

Did you see anything?

Police are appealing for witnesses regarding the incident and believe many people could have been in the vicinity.

Detective Constable Carina NG, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“We believe there may have been several people in the car park at this time, and there could be a number of key witnesses as a result. If you have any information, please email me at [email protected]”

Information can be reported to the police online here, or by contacting an operator via the force’s online web chat or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/21148/23. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its untraceable online form.

Residents can receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people by signing up online, or downloading the ‘OWL crime alerts’ app.