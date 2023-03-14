New Police Community Support Officers to patrol Hemel Hempstead after passing training programme

Two new Police Community Support Officers will be patrolling Hemel Hempstead after they passed an eight-week training programme.

They are among 13 new hires announced by Hertfordshire Constabulary this afternoon (14 March).

The new hires are representative of a national campaign led by the Government to get more people joining police forces across the country.

The new officers joining Hertfordshire Constabulary

PCSOs are dispatched to offer a reassuring presence to the public, and help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Among the new recruits are a laboratory manager, SEN teacher, sports therapist, catering manager, receptionist and security guard. They were formally designated into their roles at a special ceremony at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on Friday 3 March.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall congratulated them on successfully passing the eight-week initial PCSO programme and presented them with certificates to mark their achievement.

He said: “We recently celebrated 20 years of PCSOs in Hertfordshire and I am delighted that you have reached this point. It’s a great job, with a great team and I know you will make a positive difference, getting to know communities, building relationships with people, shops and businesses, bringing your experiences and skills from other jobs to this new role, helping to keep Hertfordshire safe.

“The most important thing we can do is prevent people from coming to harm and prevent them from becoming victims, this is a key part of your role working in our neighbourhood teams.”

PCSO Samantha, who will be based in Abbots Langley, said: “I decided I needed a career change after 28 years in the catering industry. It was not fulfilling my needs or challenging me.

“I like to help and talk to people in all walks of life. This role seemed perfect with my life experiences and I felt I could make a difference whilst helping the community and the police.”

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd added: “It is great to see new PCSOs joining the constabulary, they do a tremendous job and are a vital part of the neighbourhood policing model. In recent years many of our previous PCSOs have gone on to become police officers as part of creating Hertfordshire’s largest ever police force. I remain committed to maintaining a strong PCSO presence across the county.”

The PCSOs now start their first postings with two officers based in Abbots Langley; two in Hemel Hempstead; two in Hatfield South; two in Ware; two in Watford; one in Stevenage; one in Bushey; and one in Cheshunt.

It is a paid role and there are opportunities for people who wish to work part-time or flexible hours. It involves shift work, including working some weekends and evenings to 11pm.

Jade, who will be based in Cheshunt, said: “I joined because I really want to help make a difference in the community. I believe that people benefit from seeing an on foot community officer out and about. I believe this makes people feel safer and I hope they will feel comfortable to approach officers if they had an issue, or just for a chat.”

