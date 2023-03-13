Man and boy arrested in connection with Hemel assault which left 19-year-old with head injury

Detectives investigating an assault in Hemel Hempstead have made two further arrests in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested yesterday (Sunday 12 March), on suspicion of assault GBH and violent disorder. Both males have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A 16-year-old boy, who was previously arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and violent disorder, also remains on bail at this time.

POLICE

Police were called shortly before 2pm on Friday 3 March, following an altercation involving a group of males in Gadebridge Park.

During the incident, a 19-year-old man sustained a head injury. He was taken to hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries at home.

Detective Sergeant Paul Burton, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We continue to conduct extensive enquiries into this incident and the circumstance surrounding it. As part of this, we are still appealing for anyone with further information to please come forward. If you can help, please get in touch, thank you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact DS Burton via email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/18053/23.