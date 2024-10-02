Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man lost his bank card shortly after giving someone directions outside of an ATM in Berkhamsted.

It is alleged that a pickpocket stole and used a bank card taken from a victim at around 2pm on Saturday 21 September, after he used the ATM outside Tesco Metro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police reports state that the victim used the ATM to withdraw money and as he went to walk away, he was approached by a man who asked him for directions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that day, the victim noticed that his wallet was missing and that £400 had been withdrawn from his bank account.

Police

PC Emily Brooks of Hertfordshire Constabulary, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish what happened, this includes a review of any CCTV opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our enquiries, we’d also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated.

“Due to the victim’s vulnerabilities, he has been unable to share descriptions of those involved but recalls a group of three people standing near him while he used the cash machine.

“If you have any information which may assist, please get in touch by emailing me at [email protected].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to urge people to please remain vigilant when using cash and card machines. Be wary of anyone standing too close or trying to distract you, and make sure to fully shield your PIN. Place your card and cash away securely before leaving the machine.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can also be reported online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/79398/24.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.