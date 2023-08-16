A man was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to an altercation inside a property in Hemel Hempstead.

An altercation took place inside a home in Musk Hill, just before 1am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hertfordshire Constabulary states that no one was injured during the clash and it is believed that the individuals involved knew each other.

Thames Valley Police receives more emergency calls during the summer period

A 40-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of assault without injury. He has been released on bail whilst an investigation is ongoing.

Also, the police force has identified an individual who may be able to help with its enquiries.

After the fight a woman left the home and headed onto Honeycross Road before flagging down the driver of a car and calling the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has described the car as a burgundy-coloured car, and the driver was described as a black man, aged in his late 30s, with a small goatee beard.

Detective Constable Lucy Kilhams, who is investigating, said: “We are looking to trace this driver, who we understand spent some time with the victim, as he may have some important information to help progress our investigation.

“If this was you, or you have any further information, please email me at [email protected].”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the police force’s communications room via its web chat, or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/65274/23.