'Dangerous' predator jailed for child sex offences after targeting girls aged 9 and 14 in Hemel

A 31 year old man from Edgware has been jailed for more than 13 years and 8 months after pleading guilty to sexual offences relating to two children in Hemel Hempstead.

Michael Hargrave, from Loch Crescent, was arrested by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary after a 14 year old girl from Hemel Hempstead reported engaging in sexual activity with a man she had met online.

Although Hargrave had used an online alias, further investigations revealed his true identity and he was arrested at an address in Kings Langley on 11 May 2023.

Michael Hargrave, from Edgware, was arrested at a house in Kings Langley earlier this year. Photo: Herts Police

Further investigation by detectives from the Child Online Safeguarding Team (COST) whilst he was in custody, also revealed another nine year old victim in Hemel, whom officers were able to safeguard. Hargrave had also been chatting to her via Snapchat using his online alias.

Hargrave was subsequently charged with:

Two counts of sexual communication with a child

Three counts of sexual activity with a child

Two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act

One count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Three counts of a breach of sexual harm prevention order

One count of failure to comply with notification requirements

The offences took place between January 2022 and April of this year. Hargrave met both victims initially on Snapchat and then arranged to meet the 14 year old victim in person, and subsequently committed offences against her.

Hargrave was remanded to prison and appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 10 August where he pleaded guilty to all the charges. His sentence was extended for another five years on licence, and he will be on the Sex Offenders Register and have to abide indefinitely by the conditions of a lengthy Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Sam Jarvis from the COST team said: “This was a good result for the team, who have taken another very dangerous offender off the streets thanks to the bravery of the two victims. We will continue to identify and proactively target those within Hertfordshire who pose a sexual risk towards children.”