16 electric bikes have been given to Safer Neighbourhood Teams across the county after they were trialled in Dacorum.

The bikes, which are more eco-friendly and cost effective compared to cars, have provided useful with one Hertfordshire police officer covering 61km in one shift.

Superintendent Ken Townsend said that the trials and Dacorum were a success with positive feedback from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and the public.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSO Graham Warner with his bike.

He said: “Electric bikes enable our officers to cover more ground and spend more time on their beat actively patrolling and engaging with the community.”

The bikes are proving to help engagement with the communities too.