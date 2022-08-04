Members of Extinction Rebellion Dacorum showed their opposition to the use of fossil fuels by hanging a banner on Tring Park bridge on Tuesday (August 2).

The black and white banner, which read ‘No future in fossil fuels’, attracted both support and abusive gestures from drivers.

Spokesperson Sue Hampton said: “Since hosting COP26 the UK has licensed more than 40 new gas and oil projects, and is intent on opening coal mines in Cumbria and Wales. Emissions still continue to rise, and boasts and pledges won’t save us.”

The ten-metre sign was hung on Tuesday.

XR Dacorum member John Ormiston added: “The record-breaking 40 degree heat in this country, the driest period ever recorded in the south-east and the increase in number and ferocity of fires, as seen in London, are a result of rising fossil fuel use.”