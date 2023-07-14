New Community Outreach Service to support domestic abuse victims launches across Hertfordshire
A new outreach service has been launched to support women and girls suffering from domestic abuse across Hertfordshire.
The county-wide community outreach service is courtesy of The Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse and Violence Against Women and Girls partnership. It is being run as a two-year pilot to strengthen the existing network of support for domestic abuse victims and help development of new services.
Its launch, on July 1, followed a countywide research project which found gaps in the availability and consistency of support for people who are experiencing domestic abuse, but are not assessed as being at immediate risk of serious harm.
The service will see specialist outreach workers working one-to-one with victims to conduct a risk and needs assessment, provide safety and support planning, offer practical and emotional support and to work with other agencies to ensure victims’ needs are met and the risk of further harm is minimised.
The service is being delivered over five areas including East Herts and Broxbourne, North Herts and Stevenage, St Albans and Dacorum, Watford and Three Rivers and Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere.
Jo Fisher is chair of the Domestic Abuse and Violence Against Women and Girls executive board, and director of Children’s Services at Hertfordshire County Council.
She said: “We want Hertfordshire to be a safe place for individuals and families, where domestic abuse is not tolerated. We are committed to working together to challenge and change mindsets; to identify and respond to risk and harm better; to improve safeguarding and safety, and to expand support available for all. This service is a big step forward to help us make sure all victims and survivors of domestic abuse can access the right help for them, at the right time.”
David Lloyd, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, added: “Our victim service centre Beacon helpline is the Hertfordshire referral gateway for any victim of crime and where domestic abuse is assessed as being at standard or medium risk of harm, we are pleased to be able to enhance our offering by directly referring victims and families to services nearby and convenient to them.”