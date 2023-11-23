Swords, hunting knives, and machetes were handed over to the police

More than 130 knives were collected by the police during a week of action in Hertfordshire.

Operation Sceptre ran from November 13 to November 19, during the project a knife amnesty was announced in the county.

During the week 139 knives were surrendered across the county which included swords, hunting knives, machetes and a variety of pocket and kitchen knives, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

The police force visited schools and talked to members of the public about bladed weapons. Officers investigated whether businesses were following the law and not selling items to under 18s.

Covert and high visibility patrols were carried out by the police last week, as well as stop and search checks in public places.

Sergeant Karen Mellor, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Community Safety team who led the campaign, said: “There is always a great response from local residents during our weeks of action and we always get lots of positive feedback from all the young people we speak to.

“As part of our activities we conducted a survey to understand local people’s views on knife crime. More than 1,500 people completed the survey and as part of our Prevention First approach we will use this information to shape our response to knife crime in Hertfordshire. We continue to work with local schools, colleges, charities and councils, to steer young people towards positive life choices and help them to understand the dangers knives pose, as well as ensuring that knives are not readily available, whether online, in shops or passed around in the community.”

Knife crime can be reported to police in Hertfordshire online and by using their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its untraceable form.

