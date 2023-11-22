It was taken from the hotel grounds last month

Police are still attempting to locate a statue stolen from a famous hotel near Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury.

A statue depicting a leaping woman was stolen from the Grove in Hertfordshire, a luxury venue known for its golf course and for hosting celebrities, especially professional athletes with the England senior team regular visitors.

Today (22 November), Hertfordshire Constabulary has once again asked for the public’s help finding the item.

The statue taken from The Grove

Estimations given to the public force suggest the statue is valued at around £11,500, it was taken between 13 October and 25 October.

PC Charlotte Bartlett of the Rickmansworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “I am appealing to the public for any information about what happened to this distinctive statue. Have you seen it somewhere or noticed anything suspicious around the hotel between the dates mentioned?

“If you have any information please email me via [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/85981/23.”

Reports can be made to the police online and the force can be contacted via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/88841/23.