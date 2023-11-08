Men who stole several catalytic convertors in Dacorum sentenced to jail

“These men have no links to Hertfordshire and deliberately entered the county with the intention of committing crime”

Three men were given jail sentences for their role in a spree of catalytic converter thefts reported in Dacorum.

On Wednesday 5 April, several catalytic convertors were stolen from vehicles parked in Hemel Hempstead.

The offenders were spotted speeding through 30mph zones, clocking speeds in excess of 70mph on the wrong side of the road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary caught the offenders and completed a tactical stop of the vehicle, officers proceeded to arrest the three men involved.

Several catalytic convertors and a number of power tools were discovered inside the vehicle.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it was made aware of the offenders’ vehicle due to details passed on by members of the public to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

Following an investigation by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, the men were charged.

They have since been convicted and sentenced.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed their punishments below:

Barney Joyce, 21, of no fixed address. Sentenced to 35 months detention in a young offenders’ institute after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal (catalytic convertors), theft from a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for 26 months and is required to take an extended re-test.

Jordan Joyce, 23, from Bitteswell in Leicestershire. Sentenced to 27 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal (catalytic convertors) and theft from a motor vehicle.

Thomas Kiely, 30, from Welshpool in Powys, Wales. Sentenced to 19 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal (catalytic convertors) and theft from a motor vehicle.

Investigator Deborah Newsham, who led the investigation, said: “These men have no links to Hertfordshire and deliberately entered the county with the intention of committing crime. They caused misery to many residents across Dacorum and put innocent motorists in danger as they tried to evade police.