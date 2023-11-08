News you can trust since 1858
CCTV appeal launched after attempted break-in reported at Hemel Hempstead home

Police have released an image of someone who may have been in the area at the time
By James Lowson
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
A CCTV appeal has been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary in response to an attempted break-in in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 2.15am on Monday 30 October, a man tried to force his way inside a home on Fletcher Way.

The police force has identified one man it wants to speak to in connection to the incident.

Police officers want to speak to this manPolice officers want to speak to this man
PC Jake Smith, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are releasing this image because we believe the individual pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist our investigation.

“Is this you, or do you recognise this person? Please email me at [email protected] if you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary also advises the public to report information online or via its force communications room web chat here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/87063/23.

Residents can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form.