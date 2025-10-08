Manhunt launched to find Hemel man wanted in connection with serious assault in Tring
A social media appeal has been launched to find Grant Burton, 24, who has links to Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire Constabulary revealed he is wanted in connection with a serious assault that was reported in the Tring area.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Burton, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/91836/25.
“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. For immediate sightings, call 999.”