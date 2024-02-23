Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after he robbed a shop in Hemel Hempstead, threatening an employee at knifepoint.

Karl Jones, 33, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was sentenced to six years and three months in jail at Luton Crown Court yesterday (22 February).

He had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Jones threatened a member of staff at Budgens in The Heights, during the early hours of Saturday 4 November, 2023.

He approached the victim at the service window at around 2.30am and asked him to pick up some items from inside the shop.

As the staff member started searching for the items, Jones climbed through the window and ran towards him. He grabbed the victim before producing a knife, which was then pressed to the victim’s throat.

Jones commanded the victim to empty money from the till and hand cash over. After this the victim unlocked the shop door so Jones could escape with £450 in cash.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it identified Jones as a suspect after a CCTV investigation. He was arrested in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday 8 November after being spotted by an officer who was patrolling nearby.

He was subsequently charged and remanded into custody. Jones was given five years for the robbery, plus six months for possession of a bladed article.

In addition, he was given a further nine months for 11 shoplifting offences which occurred in Cambridgeshire and Hemel Hempstead, plus six months for two common assaults, to run concurrently. He was also given a seven-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which will set out conditions he must abide by on his release from prison.

Detective Constable Michael Knight, who led the investigation in Hertfordshire, said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim. Thankfully he wasn’t hurt during the incident but has been left with harrowing memories of what happened that day. I hope this sentence can bring him some closure and enable him to move forward.