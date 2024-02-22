News you can trust since 1858
Two people in hospital with serious injuries after car hits a tree in Hemel Hempstead

It happened between Lye Green and Bovingdon
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 12:39 GMT
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a car hit a tree in Hemel Hempstead.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 5pm yesterday (Tuesday), which happened between Lye Green and Bovingdon, near the junctions of Jasons Hill and Whelpley Hill.

The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital after a silver Jaguar F type crashed into a tree.

Police want any witnesses to come forward.Police want any witnesses to come forward.
Both remain in hospital with serious injuries.

PC Martin Woodford said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to please come forward.“If anyone does have video footage we would ask them to upload it on our online appeal page or if you were a witness and have not yet come forward then please call 101 quoting reference 43240083492.”