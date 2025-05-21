Man wanted on numerous offences including assault and theft could be hiding in Berkhamsted

By Damien Lucas
Published 21st May 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 10:51 BST
Wanted man Lokman Ali. Photo: Herts Policeplaceholder image
A man wanted in connection with numerous offences including assault and theft is on the run from police – and officers believe he may be hiding in Berkhamsted.

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating wanted man Lokman Ali, who is from St Albans.

Lokman Ali, aged 35, is wanted in connection with numerous offences, including assault and theft say Herts Police.

The force states Ali has links to Berkhamsted and Harpenden in Hertfordshire, as well as Birkenhead in Merseyside.

Anyone who sees Ali, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/44451/25.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

For immediate sightings, call 999 but do not approach Ali.

