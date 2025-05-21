Man wanted on numerous offences including assault and theft could be hiding in Berkhamsted

Wanted man Lokman Ali. Photo: Herts Police

A man wanted in connection with numerous offences including assault and theft is on the run from police – and officers believe he may be hiding in Berkhamsted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating wanted man Lokman Ali, who is from St Albans.

Lokman Ali, aged 35, is wanted in connection with numerous offences, including assault and theft say Herts Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force states Ali has links to Berkhamsted and Harpenden in Hertfordshire, as well as Birkenhead in Merseyside.

Anyone who sees Ali, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/44451/25.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

For immediate sightings, call 999 but do not approach Ali.