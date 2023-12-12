Police have identified a specific witness they would like to speak to

A man used a knife to damage a vehicle in Apsley, Hertfordshire Constabulary reports.

Officers are investigating an incident near to the roundabout by Sainsbury’s on London Road. It is estimated that the incident, which is being treated as affray by the police, took place at around 8.50pm on Friday (8 December). A man struck the outside of a taxi with a knife.

The police force has confirmed no one was injured during the incident and that a specific witness has been identified that it would like to speak to.

Detective Constable Carina NG, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, which is being treated as an affray, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“It’s understood that another car drove into Sainsbury’s car park, passing the attacked vehicle, as the suspect ran across the road. We are keen to speak to the driver of this vehicle to see if they have any information to assist our investigation.

“If this was you, or you were also driving in the area and saw what happened, please email me.”

Information can be reported online, residents can speak with officers via the police force’s web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/98106/23.