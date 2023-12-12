Police launch fresh appeal in hunt for Tring man wanted over controlling behaviour, criminal damage and threats to kill

He also stole a car and police say the public should not approach him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Police officers are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Frank Lane, aged 24, of Cheddington Lane in Tring, is wanted in connection with theft of a motor vehicle, coercive controlling behaviour, criminal damage and threats to kill.

Lane has links to Surrey, Essex and Kent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who has seen Lane, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/94726/23. You can report also information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

For immediate sightings, do not approach and call 999.