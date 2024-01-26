Man named and charged in connection with late night Hemel Hempstead assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been named and charged in connection to an assault carried out in Hemel Hempstead.

This morning (26 January), Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed George Mallaburn, 30, of Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, was formally charged.

His charges relate to an incident in Hosking Court, on Maylands Avenue, between 11.15pm and 11.40pm on Monday (22 January). Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed two people were injured as a result of the altercation.

One of the victims, a man aged in his 50s, sustained substantial facial injuries, the police force added.

Mallaburn, was charged following an investigation by the police force this week. His charges are committing grievous bodily harm without intent and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them with actual bodily harm.