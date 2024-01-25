Detectives renew information appeal after report woman was grabbed and threatened in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have renewed an appeal for information after a woman alleged she was threatened and grabbed, before having her handbag stolen, in Hemel Hempstead.

According to the report, the woman was walking along St John’s Road between 4am and 4.20am on Thursday January 11, when she was allegedly grabbed and verbally threatened to get into a vehicle.

She collapsed to the floor in fear and her handbag was stolen before the suspect left the area. The handbag was later found discarded in a bin on Parkwood Drive.

Police have renewed the appeal for information.

An investigation was launched by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit and a man was arrested the following Thursday.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing and police are issuing a renewed appeal for information about a vehicle.

Investigator Lisa Brown said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has contacted us with information, your calls have made a difference.

“We’ve viewed footage from more than 50 CCTV systems as part of our enquiries so far, but we’re still appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white Nissan Qashqai being driven around Hemel Hempstead between 2am and 7am on Thursday January 11, particularly in the Boxmoor and Warners End/Long Chaulden areas.

“Did you see a vehicle of this description acting out of the ordinary or parking up anywhere? If so, please get in touch. Any information at all could greatly assist as we work to progress the case.”

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/2784/24.