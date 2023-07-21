Man named and charged after person is hospitalised with puncture wounds in Abbots Langley

A man has been named and charged in connection to a violent incident in Abbots Langley.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has named James Diston in connection to an incident in the Hertfordshire village, which left a man hospitalised.

Today (21 July), the 30-year-old of Fairfield Avenue, Droylsden, Manchester, has been named by the police.

He has been charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, possession of an offensive weapon, assault of an emergency worker, and breach of bail.

All four charges are linked to an incident in Broomfield Rise just before 6.30pm on Sunday 16 July.

Hertfordshire Constabulary reports that a man in his 30s suffered puncture wounds to his arm and abdomen during the altercation.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

Diston appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (18 July) and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 15 August, for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Detective Sergeant Tony Quince, from the Three Rivers Local Crime Unit, said: “This incident, while isolated between parties known to one another, understandably caused alarm in the community due to the large-scale police response, so I’m pleased that a charge has been secured as part of our investigation. We now await the next scheduled court date.”

Crimes can be reported to the police online here, or on their online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its untraceable form.

People can use the police’s anonymous community voice platform ‘echo’ to offer feedback.