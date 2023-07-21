Celebrations as seven newly qualified police officers from Hemel and beyond join Herts Constabulary

Seven new police officers have been welcomed to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The cohort of six – five men and one woman - include an ex-slope patroller from the Hemel Ski Centre, a former falconer and manager from Center Parcs, two engineers, a store assistant, a builder’s merchant manager, and a retail manager.

Family and friends of the seven apprenticeship police officers joined the passing out parade – an event to celebrate newly qualified police officers - to commend their achievement at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. They were officially welcomed by Assistant Chief Constable, Genna Telfer, presented them with framed certificates, marking the end of their initial training, with other senior officers and trainers in attendance.

The new recruits at their Passing Out Parade. Image submitted.

ACC Telfer said: “It was my pleasure to congratulate our new recruits on their achievement and welcome them to our police family serving the communities of Hertfordshire, helping to make them safer by preventing crime and harm.

“As they begin their careers, I am sure they will make a positive difference to people throughout the county, upholding the highest standards of policing.”

For those wanting to become police officer, who do not already have a degree, the apprenticeship is a great opportunity to earn on the job while making a genuine, positive difference to people from all walks of life.

The new recruits have started their policing careers via a debt-free, fully funded degree apprenticeship, which combines on the job learning with a competitive salary starting at £29,700 and other benefits.

The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is a three-year, work-based practical course which enables apprentices to join as a police officer and achieve a BSc (Hons) degree in Professional Policing Practice.

The force is inviting applications for the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and via other routes. Visit the police website to find out more information and how to apply.