Man in his 70s floored during Tring assault after disabled parking bay dispute

A man in his 70s was assaulted in Tring over a disabled parking bay dispute.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed today (5 October) that a man was assaulted in the car park behind Marks and Spencers, off Frogmore Street, between 3pm and 3.15pm on Thursday 21 September.

He was waiting to park his car in a disabled bay when he and another driver started arguing.

Both parties got out their cars and continued their heated exchange.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has described the other driver as a a white male wearing glasses, aged in his 40s, and of large build.

He verbally threatened the victim, before punching him in the face and throwing him to the ground.

Witness reports state the offender got back into his car and drove off while passers-by helped the man on the floor.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, arm and hand as a result of the attack.

PC Olivia Finlay, who is investigating, said: “The victim was left understandably shaken by what happened, but thankfully in the aftermath he was assisted by kind passers-by.

“We’re doing everything we can to identify the person responsible and are now appealing for anyone who believes they may have information, but has not yet spoken to us, to please come forward.

“This incident happened at a busy time of day when people would have been collecting their children from the nearby primary school, so please get in touch with us if you can help.”

You can email PC Finlay here, quoting reference 41/76077/23. You can also report information online, or speak to an operator in Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Force Communications Room via its online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.